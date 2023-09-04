Adam Rosly claims the ‘slanderous’ allegation was made to tarnish his reputation.

PETALING JAYA: A former PKR Youth leader has denied an allegation he abused his domestic worker, who is reportedly being sheltered by the Indonesian consulate.

Former Ampang PKR Youth chief Adam Rosly claimed that the “slanderous” allegation was aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

“This is a vile accusation. My wife, family and I have given a statement to the police and submitted all the evidence,” he said in a statement.

Earlier today, Malaysiakini reported that a former PKR division Youth chief had been accused of abusing his Indonesian domestic worker, including one instance when he ordered her to strip before scalding her with hot water for not leaving the front gate open.

The domestic worker also alleged that she had not been paid RM78,000 in unpaid wages, which she plans to claim.

She lodged a report with the Ampang Jaya police, who have yet to respond on the matter.

Adam claimed that he had several maids and that the bruises shown in pictures published by Malaysiakini were a result of a fight between the alleged victim and the other maids.

He also claimed he had once broken up a fight between the maids which involved knives, adding that he had video recordings to prove their hostility.

“Between 2018 and 2019, a few of my maids had run away, but she was there at that time,” he said, questioning why the maid had not also “escaped” if her allegations were true.

“I leave it to the police to investigate,” he said.

In 2021, Adam served a six-month jail term and was fined RM30,000 for giving false statements and submitting fake documents to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The Court of Appeal had dismissed his appeal over a sessions court decision on April 26, 2018.

Adam is reportedly still a PKR member but no longer holds any party posts.