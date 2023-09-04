Koid Teng Guan was fined RM300 for failing to control his vehicle and ordered to pay the policeman RM7,000 in compensation.

GEORGE TOWN: Former Sungai Pinang assemblyman Koid Teng Guan was fined RM300 and ordered to pay RM7,000 in compensation for knocking an off-duty policeman off his motorcycle in an accident two years ago.

Koid pleaded guilty to the charge of failing to maintain control of his vehicle.

He had originally been charged with careless driving, for which the maximum penalty is four years’ jail. However, the prosecution accepted a representation to consider the alternative charge.

He was also ordered to pay RM7,000 in compensation for injuries to the policeman, Zul Majdi Mahmud, and damage to Majdi’s motorcycle.

Majdi was returning home when Koid crashed into him in Jalan Thean Teik just before midnight on Jan 4, 2021.

In mitigation, Koid’s lawyer RSN Rayer pleaded for a light sentence, saying Koid was a first-time offender and had taken the victim to the hospital for treatment.

The prosecuting officer, Syahirah Khalil, asked for the additional RM7,000 for injuries and damage to the motorcycle.

Magistrate Azlan Basri then asked the victim if the amount was sufficient, to which he agreed.

Koid paid the fine and the compensation.