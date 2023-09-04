With five days left to polling day, Suhaizan Kaiat says Umno veterans have given him their support and they could influence young voters.

PETALING JAYA: With five days left before polling day, Pakatan Harapan’s Pulai election candidate Suhaizan Kaiat is stepping up efforts to influence young voters, who are viewed as holding the key to a PH victory in the parliamentary by-election.

Suhaizan said the PH machinery would continue to meet voters from all walks of life as well as visit areas that can become PH-BN strongholds, Bernama reported.

“I have campaigned in about 70% of the Pulai constituency and today I met the Johor Umno veterans group in Taman Kemas. I was very moved by their support as they are Umno stalwarts,” he said.

“Their influence, especially in attracting the support of young voters, is really incredible,” he said. He added that the support of the Umno veterans gave him confidence that PH would retain the seat.

Pulai, and the Simpang Jeram state assembly seat, were both won by Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub. His death in July triggered by-elections in the two seats.

In the Pulai by-election, Suhaizan faces Zulkifli Jaafar of Perikatan Nasional and independent candidate Samsudin Fauzi.