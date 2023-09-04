The man reportedly rode up alongside a woman’s car outside a fast food outlet and exposed himself.

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police are tracking down a motorcyclist who is believed to have flashed his private parts at a woman yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief Tan Cheng San said the incident had happened at about 3pm in the car park of a fast-food outlet.

“The man was riding a red Yamaha LC135 motorcycle, registration number PLV 1184, which is believed to be a false plate. He approached the woman’s car and then unzipped his trousers to show his genitals before riding away,” Tan said.

“The woman lodged a report at Bukit Mertajam police station and we are now tracking down the man,” he said in a statement today.

A 24-second video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

Tan urged anyone with information to call investigating officer Insp Yusrashidi Yusoff on 017-433-6334 or the nearest police station.