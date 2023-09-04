Selangor police say further investigations were needed before charges of intentionally causing injury using a weapon could be brought.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor police have confirmed receiving a report by a domestic worker alleging abuse by her employer and said further investigations were being carried out before bringing charges of causing hurt.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the investigation paper had been referred to the deputy public prosecutor’s office.

Several instructions needed further action in order to complete the investigation and bring charges, he said.

The case involved intentionally causing injury using a weapon.

He confirmed that a report was lodged with the Ampang Jaya police on Aug 22 by a 54-year-old domestic worker who alleged she had been injured by her employer, a businessman and former politician.

The Selangor police statement came hours after former Ampang PKR Youth chief Adam Rosly had denied an allegation of abusing his Indonesian domestic worker.

The domestic worker had also alleged that she had not been paid RM78,000 in wages, according to Malaysiakini, which said she had been given shelter at the Indonesian embassy.

The report said Adam had denied the “vile accusation”, saying that he, his wife, and family had given statements to the police.

Adam said he had several maids and they had been involved in a fight which involved knives, Malaysiakini reported.