About RM170,000 in public donations has been raised for the former six-time national champion to confront his problems.

PETALING JAYA: Former squash hero Kenneth Low Ewe Loong has vowed to battle on after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system.

Low, 47, said the diagnosis followed a series of tests. “The road ahead will be hard, demanding, painful and ever-changing, but I will fight it with the spirit of a sportsman,” he told FMT.

The former national squash champion and coach said he was content for his condition to be made public in order to draw attention to MS, a condition of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.

As a disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord, it can cause a wide range of problems with vision, arm and leg movement, and sensation and balance.

He has been living with stroke-induced impairment, diminished motor skills, cognitive disability and short-term memory dysfunction.

Low now works as a cleaner, a job he had done over the past two years, at a monthly salary of RM1,500.

After FMT reported about his misery last month, the public have made donations amounting to about RM170,000 to help him overcome his plight.

Low said the funds will be used for his welfare. Four people had accepted his request to manage the funds for him since he is unable to do so.

The four are National Athletes Welfare Foundation chairman Noorul Ariffin, squash legend S Maniam, Best Archery Centre owner Jeffrey Kok, who employed Low at the height of his despair, and this writer.

Low said: “Special thanks to FMT, Yakeb, Jeffrey and Maniam for coming to my aid.”

Noorul said he will help fast track appointments for Low at government hospitals and the foundation would reimburse the cost of prescribed medicine that has to be bought from a private pharmacy.

Low was a former six-time national No 1 squash player in the 1980s and 1990s, and was rated No 4 in Asia and No 38 in the world.

It was his victory in the deciding game in 2000 that ended Pakistan’s stranglehold on the Asian team squash championships since the event’s inception in 1981.

His first job was with the Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia as a national coach, after which he took charge of the Federal Territories team. He then went on to coach the Thailand, Pahang and Perak teams before coaching became difficult for him due to his failing health.