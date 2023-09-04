The 50-year-old is alleged to have bludgeoned his 74-year-old dad to death.

PETALING JAYA: An unemployed man who allegedly bludgeoned his father to death last month was charged in the magistrates’ court here today.

M Jaisino, 50, was accused of murdering Mangalam Edward, 74, at about 2.15am on Aug 26 at a house on Jalan Belimbing in Taman Dato Hormat here.

Jaisino, who was not represented, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which provides for the death penalty upon conviction.

No plea was recorded when the charge was read before magistrate Shahril Anuar Ahmad Mustapha, as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Sofea Jaysal prosecuted.

The court fixed Oct 6 for mention.