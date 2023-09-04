Defence counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik had earlier asked the court for an acquittal.

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been granted a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) on all 47 of his corruption, criminal breach of trust (CBT) and money laundering charges after four years of trial in the High Court here.

Earlier, the prosecution applied for a DNAA, but Zahid’s defence counsel, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, asked the court to acquit the Umno president.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah then declared that Zahid was discharged of all charges but not acquitted.

This means that the prosecution is at liberty to bring or continue with the case against Zahid at any time in the future based on the similar facts and evidence as in the present case.

Sequerah made the ruling after hearing submissions from the prosecution and defence.

He said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is still investigating the case after Zahid made representations to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

He also said the DNAA is in view of the royal commission of inquiry formed to look into claims in former attorney-general Tommy Thomas’ controversial memoir, particularly on alleged selective prosecution.

“The representations are about 200 pages and it is justified for further examination to be conducted,” Sequerah said.

Moreover, he said, 77 days of trial had been held and 114 witnesses called to testify.

“As such, I make an order of discharge not amounting to an acquittal,” he said.

