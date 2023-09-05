They were packed in aluminium foil packs and declared as medical supplies to avoid detection by scanning machines.

SEPANG: Customs officers have foiled an attempt to smuggle 20.14kg of drugs with an estimated value of RM1.2 million hidden in a parcel declared as medical supplies.

It was found on Aug 28 at the KLIA air mail and courier centre here.

Customs deputy director-general (enforcement and compliance) Sazali Mohamad said the parcel arrived from the Middle East on Aug 25 and had a fake recipient address in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

An inspection revealed 20 aluminium foil packs containing crystal powder suspected to be a type of ketamine.

“Smugglers are hiding drugs in aluminium foil to elude the authorities and think it will not be detected by scanning machines,” he said.

No arrests have been made so far.

Sazali said they had dealt with 74 cases since the start of the year, with seizures valued at RM13.4 million and six arrests in the KLIA area.

Of these, 71 cases were in the KLIA air mail and courier centre, two at the arrival hall and one in the export bay.