The Kota Bharu election court’s action follows the sacking of Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah’s legal team.

PETALING JAYA: An election petition filed by Barisan Nasional over the Gua Musang seat has been struck out by the Kota Bharu election court.

This was following the dismissal by Azmi Mahmood of his legal team. Azmi had appointed the team to represent BN candidate Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

Yusfarizal Yusoff, the lawyer representing Perikatan Nasional’s Gua Musang MP Azizi Abu Naim, confirmed the news to Malaysiakini earlier today.

“The Gua Musang petition was struck out as Ku Li (Tengku Razaleigh) fired all his lawyers, including Shafee Abdullah and Hafarizam (Harun).

“The court was shown the letter (dated Sept 4 from Azmi to law firm Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak, terminating their services), with a copy sent to the respondent’s (Azizi’s) lawyers this morning,” he was quoted as saying.

On Jan 3, Azmi filed the petition on behalf of Tengku Razaleigh to nullify the Gua Musang election result, alleging vote buying.

It was initially struck out by the Kota Bharu High Court on Feb 26, which ruled that the petition was not filed within the timeframe stated under the Election Offences Act 1954.

However, on June 19, the Federal Court reinstated the petition and ordered a full trial.

Azizi won the Gua Musang parliamentary seat by a majority of 163 votes in the 15th general election in November last year.