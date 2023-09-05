The former minister says the government should ask whether this was an error on China’s part or it was intentional.

PETALING JAYA: Former Penampang MP and minister Darell Leiking has urged the government to seek an explanation from the Chinese embassy concerning China’s 2023 edition of its “standard map of China”.

Leiking, a former international trade and industry minister, said it was only right for the government to get the Chinese embassy’s clarification on the matter.

“Depending on their response, we will request answers during the upcoming state assembly and Dewan Rakyat sittings.

“The foreign minister should request for an explanation from the Chinese embassy.

“The government should also inquire with the reappointed Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi, whether this was an error on China’s part or if it was intentional,” he told FMT.

Leiking said considering the history of armed conflicts and proxy wars involving India, China and Pakistan over border issues, it was crucial to not delay taking action in response to the new map.

“We should not wait until tensions escalate due to this new mapping,” he said.

However, Malaysia is not expected to immediately impose trade and economic sanctions in response, Leiking added.

“It will be interesting to observe whether Western countries, particularly the US, will increase their trade and investment activities with the nations affected by this situation,” he said.

Recently, Wisma Putra issued a statement asserting that Malaysia did not recognise China’s 2023 standard map, which outlines portions of Malaysian waters near Sabah and Sarawak as belonging to China, and also lays claim to parts of India.

Foreign minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said Malaysia will send a protest note to China.

Former ambassador to Argentina M Santhananaban had said China cannot establish any form of territorial presence in these areas due to the legal constraints that bind the countries.

He said Malaysia was bound by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 and “China was not demonstrating the expected responsibility and sensitivity to the concerns of the countries in the region”.

However, the former envoy said China was unlikely to escalate tension in the region through military means as it is considered a mature nation and not prone to engaging in such actions.