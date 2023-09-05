UKM’s Anuar Ahmad says giving cluster and high-performance schools more allocations and better teachers create a ‘gap’ with non-premier schools.

PETALING JAYA: An academic has claimed that the “caste system” introduced by the education ministry has led to non-premier schools facing difficulties with securing allocations to fix dilapidated facilities and acquiring quality teachers.

Anuar Ahmad of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) was referring to the ministry’s focus on projects such as high-performance schools and premier schools that take in academically bright students, which has created a “gap” with non-premier schools despite the fact that they are all located in the same areas.

According to Anuar, such schools are given better facilities and excellent teachers under “special project” reasons, creating an “imbalanced situation” as many parents then enrol their children in these “high-caste” schools.

“In the end, the ‘low-caste’ schools in one particular area or district may not get facilities as good as the ones received by the high-performance schools.

“Without adequate funds, these ‘low-caste’ schools become more dilapidated,” he said in a video posted on Facebook.

He also spoke of receiving complaints from teachers in such schools over the difficulties they face in getting funds to upgrade school facilities.

“These ‘high-caste’ schools should not be getting any special treatment,” said Anuar, who is the secretary of the National Council of Professors’ education and human resources cluster.

He pressed the education ministry to put an end to “special projects” due to the massive impact it has on “low-caste” schools that are also having to deal with disciplinary problems, among other issues.

“Focus on creating quality schools for all students, without categorising schools. All students deserve quality education regardless of whether they are (academically) bright or weak, rich or poor, able-bodied or not.

“There should not be a policy or a culture in (our) education (system) that differentiates them,” Anuar said.