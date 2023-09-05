Regulatory body says it will conduct an investigation after a 22-year-old crashes during a race and later dies in hospital.

PETALING JAYA: A death that occurred on Sunday during a motorcycle drag race in Pekan, Pahang, was not sanctioned, the sports commissioner’s office said.

It said the Malaysia Drag Bike National ET Record Championship Road Tour 2023 was not sanctioned by the governing body – the Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM).

“The sport commissioner’s office will conduct a detailed investigation under the Sports Development Act 1997 for any infringement,” the office said in a statement.

“The sports commissioner’s office will always cooperate with MAM to ensure the safety of motorsports,” it added.

Yesterday, Harian Metro reported that Hattem Rashid, 22, died at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan (HTAA), Kuantan, after he crashed during his race on Sunday morning.

Hattem, who represented ESR Motor, was first taken to Hospital Pekan and then transferred to HTAA after his condition became critical.

He was laid to rest in his hometown in Alor Janggus, Jitra, Kedah, according to the Malay-language daily.