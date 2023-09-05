He warns that whatever has been achieved by the regional grouping can be undermined by such unbridled rivalry.

PETALING JAYA: Asean must guard against divisive actions from major powers, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said today.

It must constantly protect all that has been achieved by the regional grouping from being undermined by their unbridled rivalry, Bernama reported him as saying.

Speaking at the 43rd Asean Summit Plenary Session in Jakarta today, he said the group’s diversity proved to be its strength. It must enhance its institutional capacities, streamline mechanisms and ensure timely implementation of its decisions.

Anwar said Asean had the unique opportunity to bring together competing parties in the region to remind them of the need to prioritise dialogue and cooperation.

Anwar said those outside the region have recognised Asean as one of the most successful regional organisations, particularly with regard to its ability to maintain a region that is peaceful, stable, secure and prosperous.

“This has attracted many to establish relations with Asean, including major powers, whose rivalries are being played out right at the centre of and adjacent to our region,” he said.

Touching on the “2023 edition of the standard map of China”, Anwar said Malaysia had issued its statement clearly stating its position.

“Issues in the South China Sea must be managed in a peaceful and rational way through dialogue and consultation in accordance with the universally recognised principle of international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Seas 1982,” he said.

Anwar also urged Asean leaders to push for greater economic integration within the group and strive towards a regional economic architecture that is vibrant, inclusive, sustainable and resilient.

He said intra-Asean trade, which currently stands at only 22.3% of Asean’s total trade, must be increased and greater strategic arrangements should be undertaken to enhance market integration.

Asean should also facilitate the movement of goods, capital, skilled workforce and technology sharing among member countries and its external partners.

He said the group has a combined gross domestic product of nearly US$3 trillion (RM14 trillion) despite global economic uncertainties, making the bloc the fifth-largest economy globally. It is projected to become the fourth-largest economy by 2030.