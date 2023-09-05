PETALING JAYA: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has defended its highly criticised decision to apply for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) in deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial.

The AGC said that the grounds it presented before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah were deemed “cogent” and accepted by the court, Harian Metro reported.

Zahid was yesterday granted a DNAA on all 47 of his corruption, criminal breach of trust (CBT), and money laundering charges.

The decision however drew brickbats, with activists, party leaders from the unity government as well as the opposition demanding an explanation from the AG.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin earlier today questioned if the prosecution in Zahid’s Yayasan Akalbudi case was instructed by their “superiors” to request for the Umno president’s discharge.

“Referring to news reports that the AG’s decision to drop the charges against Zahid was immoral, the AGC would like to emphasise that the DNAA application was based on grounds which were presented and accepted by the court,” it was quoted as saying.

“In arriving at the decision, the judge said that the grounds presented by the prosecution were cogent.”

Zahid was previously ordered to enter his defence on all 47 charges, which comprised eight for corruption, 12 for CBT, and 27 for money laundering.

He is accused of embezzling millions of ringgit from his foundation, Yayasan Akalbudi and accepting bribes for various projects during his tenure as the home minister between 2013 and 2018.