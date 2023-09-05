About 4.5 million people nationwide are expected to take part in activities running from Oct 13 to 15.

PUTRAJAYA: This year’s National Sports Day will be celebrated on Oct 14, says the youth and sports ministry.

The event will be officiated by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Palace of Justice grounds in Putrajaya.

However, National Sports Day in Sarawak will be celebrated on Oct 28 in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s birthday.

“The ministry, through the youth and sports department, will organise various programmes at the district, state and national levels,” said the ministry’s secretary-general, K Nagulendran.

He told a press conference that 4.5 million people nationwide are expected to take part in the programmes from Oct 13 to 15.

National Sports Day is an annual event celebrated on the second Saturday of October to promote sports among the community through an active and healthy lifestyle.

It is also aimed at boosting public participation in sports, enhancing national unity, and driving economic development through the sports and recreation industry.