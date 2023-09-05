Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says helping them understand the reasons is vital as the two coalitions were rivals before.

PULAI: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) election machinery will continue to help voters here understand the reasons behind the formation of the unity government, says Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The PH secretary-general said such an explanation was necessary as the two coalitions were rivals prior to the 15th general election (GE15).

Saifuddin said voters need to know that the parties in the unity government had agreed to several things, including Islam being the official religion of the federation and the special rights of the Bumiputeras, as these were enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“Our main focus (in the unity government) is to revive the economy. But in order to do that, we have to be politically stable. Only then will investors come in and subsequently, it is the people who will reap the benefits,” he said at a ceramah here tonight.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) continues to target BN and PH’s relationship in the run-up to the by-elections for the Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state seat this Saturday.

A few days ago Bersatu vice-president Radzi Jidin claimed that DAP played “big brother” in the current administration and did not care for its partners.

Radzi had also previously said that BN and PH were the “real” traitors for joining forces after GE15 last November.

On a separate matter, Saifuddin dismissed claims by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang that a victory for the opposition would be another sign that the current administration would collapse.

“He previously said the unity government will topple in August but what’s the date today?” he said referring to similar claims made by Hadi and other PN leaders in the lead-up to the Aug 12 elections in six states.