The higher education ministry says this is to ensure the students’ voice and needs are considered in the formulation of guidelines.

PETALING JAYA: Higher education institutions have been ordered to ensure student unions and representative councils are involved in drawing up guidelines for entertainment activities and concerts on campuses.

The higher education ministry said this is to ensure the voice and needs of students are taken into account in the formulation of these guidelines, according to the suitability of the campus and locality, before they are officially implemented.

“This room and opportunity given to students is to strengthen their role as a main stakeholder (in these activities).

“Therefore, the higher education ministry has ordered the management of higher education institutions to ensure student unions and student representative councils are involved in the process of drawing up the guidelines,” it said in a statement today.

Proposed new guidelines for concerts in higher education institutions had been leaked on social media, though the minister, Khaled Nordin, denied knowledge of such guidelines.

Khaled had said the matter will be left to students and campus authorities.

On June 24, a public university in Terengganu was reportedly fined RM25,000 for organising a concert without permission.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was also reported as saying he would discuss the appropriate flexibility in the organisation of concerts at public institutions of higher learning with the ministry.