The drug syndicate had declared the shipment as ‘tools’.

NILAI: The customs department seized 436kg of methamphetamine (MDMA) and ecstasy pills worth RM32 million at the KLIA air cargo complex in Sepang on Aug 29.

Customs director-general Zazuli Johan said they seized 36 boxes, with 12 of them containing clear plastic packages of what is believed to be a variety of ecstasy pills.

“The rest of the boxes were filled with bricks. The modus operandi of the syndicate was to declare the shipment as ‘tools’.

“Early investigations found that the cargo was imported from a European country with the KLIA cargo complex as its final destination,” he said at the department’s narcotics branch in Kampung Jijan here today.

Zazuli said this was the biggest of the five seizures recorded so far this year.