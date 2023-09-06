The Badminton Association of Malaysia praises its former president for his contributions to the sport.

PETALING JAYA: Former deputy foreign minister and deputy defence minister Dr Abdullah Fadzil Che Wan has died. He was 78.

In a Facebook post, the Badminton Association of Malaysia, which Fadzil led for seven years, said he died this morning at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

“Condolences to the family of former BAM president Dr Abdullah Fadzil Che Wan. Allahyarham’s contribution to badminton will always be appreciated.

“His passing is a great loss to the country. May his soul rest among the faithful,” said BAM president Norza Zakaria in a BAM Facebook post.

Fadzil served as BAM president from 1993 to 2000.

A medical doctor by training, he was first appointed a senator in 1982. In 1986, he stood for election, representing Barisan Nasional in the Bukit Gantang seat in Perak and won.

He held the parliamentary seat for four terms until 1999.