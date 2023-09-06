The driver allegedly pressed the accelerator while trying to park and hit the victim who was standing on the pavement outside a shop.

PETALING JAYA: A 5-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after a car driven by a man suddenly accelerated in reverse, hitting her outside a shop on Jalan Eco Grandeur 1/8, Bandar Puncak Alam here yesterday.

In the 6.40pm incident, the man in his 30s also crashed his car into the front door of a pet food shop.

The child later received treatment at Hospital Universiti Teknologi Mara Puncak Alam before being discharged this morning.

Kuala Selangor deputy police chief Ambia Nordin said that the driver was heading from his house to Jalan Eco Grandeur to pick up his child from a kindergarten.

“Upon arriving at the location, when the driver was reversing to enter a parking spot, it is believed that he suddenly pressed the accelerator pedal, causing the car to reverse rapidly.

“The Hyundai Elantra then collided with the victim, who was standing on the pavement, and the front door of the shop,” Ambia said in a statement.

He added that the case will be investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Earlier, a video clip that showed the car colliding with the child and the front door of the pet food shop was widely shared on social media.