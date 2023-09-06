Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says that the decision was made by the attorney-general.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has denied having a hand in the court’s decision to grant his deputy, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) in the latter’s Yayasan Akalbudi case.

“This is the attorney-general’s decision. I did not interfere,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

Earlier today, former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that Anwar must shoulder full responsibility for the “damage to the justice system (in the country)”.

This evening, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) defended its highly criticised decision to apply for a DNAA saying that the reasons presented before the High Court were deemed “cogent” and accepted by Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

Zahid was yesterday granted a DNAA on all 47 of his corruption, criminal breach of trust (CBT), and money laundering charges.

He was accused of embezzling millions of ringgit from his foundation, Yayasan Akalbudi and accepting bribes for various projects during his tenure as the home minister between 2013 and 2018.

The decision, however, drew brickbats, with activists, party leaders from the unity government as well as the opposition demanding an explanation from the AG.

Separately, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail hit out at the opposition’s inconsistent stand citing how Perikatan Nasional (PN) is accusing Anwar of abuse of power.

He said the opposition seemed to only consider as such when it involved their rivals but were silent when PN leaders were acquitted, Bernama reported him as saying.

He was referring to High Court decision on Aug 15 to allow an application by Muhyiddin to strike out the four charges of abusing his position to obtain bribes totalling RM232.5 million for Bersatu.

He said both Muhyiddin and Zahid were represented by the same lawyer, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, but when the Umno president was granted a DNAA, they claimed Anwar had a hand in it.

“Look at how inconsistent they (the opposition) are. When it’s their people who are freed, it’s okay, but if it’s their enemy (government leaders), Anwar is to blame. It is as if everything is controlled by Anwar.”

