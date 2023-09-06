Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor lauds the royal couple’s tour across the state for giving Sabahans the chance to see them up close.

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah and its people are honoured and excited over the visit of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah to the state in conjunction with the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour, says chief minister Hajiji Noor.

He said the ongoing tour programme was very meaningful to the people in Sabah as they had the opportunity to see the royal couple and their children up close.

He said some even had the opportunity to greet the King and Queen at several stopover locations during the tour.

The royal couple’s concern and warmth will forever be etched in the hearts of the people, Hajiji said at a dinner hosted by the state government in conjunction with the Kembara Kenali Borneo (Sabah) tour at the Sabah International Convention Centre here tonight.

Aside from the King and Queen, the other guests present were Sabah governor Juhar Mahiruddin, deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof and Sabah state assembly speaker Kadzim M Yahya.

Hajiji said the people greatly admired the King’s readiness and willingness to both explore and drive himself along the Pan Borneo Highway from Tawau to Kota Kinabalu before continuing the journey to Sipitang tomorrow and then to Sarawak.

“May this historic Kembara Kenali Borneo tour remain beautifully etched in the hearts of His Majesty and the royal family forever,” he said.

Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah are on a 2,154km journey – that started on Sept 3 and is expected to be completed on Sept 13 – from Tawau, Sabah, via the Pan Borneo Highway that connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei before ending the tour in Telok Melano, Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Hajiji also informed the King that the total amount of trade in Sabah hit its highest in history last year, at RM118.1 billion, compared with RM87.2 billion the previous year.

The chief minister said that despite only taking over the administration three years ago, the state government was able to bring in more than RM33 billion in investments to Sabah, besides also chalking a record high state revenue collection at RM7 billion.