He allegedly received the bribes to not include a person’s name in a wanted list for firearm-related offences.

PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur chapter of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested an enforcement officer suspected of soliciting and accepting around RM20,000 in bribes monthly.

According to a source within MACC, the KL-based officer had been receiving bribes from a person who did not want his name to be included in a wanted list and be arrested for firearm-related offences.

The suspect, a man in his 50s, was arrested around 4pm yesterday at the MACC headquarters in KL after he arrived to give his statement, the source said.

KL MACC director Fauzi Husin confirmed the arrest of the enforcement officer.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 for soliciting and receiving bribes as an inducement to perform or not perform any task.

Fauzi said the suspect was released on RM20,000 bail after MACC officials recorded his statement.