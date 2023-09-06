Amanah vice-president Mujahid Yusof Rawa has given Dusuki Rani 48 hours to comply with his demands or face legal action.

PETALING JAYA: Amanah vice-president Mujahid Yusof Rawa is demanding RM1 million in compensation from a former PAS leader over statements deemed defamatory.

In a letter of demand, Mujahid, a former religious affairs minister is also demanding Dusuki Rani retract the offending statements, made in a series of speeches, within 48 hours.

“I will not hesitate to proceed with legal action if Dusuki fails to comply with my demands,” he said in a Facebook post.

The letter of demand was issued to Dusuki, a former PAS ulama council member, today by Mujahid’s lawyers.

Mujahid’s ultimatum comes a little over a week after Dusuki withdrew his appeal against a High Court ruling on a defamation suit he filed against the former Paris Buntar MP.

Last year, the Shah Alam sessions court dismissed Dusuki’s defamation suit against Mujahid for comments he made on Twitter in 2020.

In his tweet, Mujahid had accused Dusuki of telling “lies and slander” for claiming that Tabung Haji assets had been sold to non-Muslims.

The court ruled in Mujahid’s favour and ordered Dusuki to pay RM11,000 in costs to Mujahid.

Tonight, Mujahid also said that his lawyers had sent a notice demanding Dusuki settle RM23,000 in total cost ordered by the court.

Apart from the initial RM11,000, ordered by the sessions court, the High Court had ordered Dusuki to pay RM7,000 after he lost his appeal. Dusuki was also to pay an additional RM5,000 after withdrawing his appeal.

Mujahid said if Dusuki failed to settle the cost, he would take action for contempt of court.

