Suhaizan Kaiat says he and his team have been able to access locations that were previously hostile.

PULAI: Pakatan Harapan’s Pulai by-election candidate, Suhaizan Kaiat, said he and his team have been able to access more areas with the help of Barisan Nasional, particularly Umno.

Suhaizan told a ceramah here last night these areas included Kempas and Permatang, adding that “this was something extraordinary”.

He also said he had received support from BN component parties MIC and MCA.

“MIC not only gathered its machinery but has also gone from house to house within the Indian community. This is something that has never happened before,” he said.

Suhaizan also said the absence of Perikatan Nasional leaders like Sanusi Nor, Noh Omar and Azmin Ali has allowed PH-BN to gain momentum in the election campaign.

Suhaizan faces Zulkifli Jaafar of PN and independent candidate Samsudin Fauzi in the Pulai parliamentary seat by-election, to be held simultaneously with the Simpang Jeram state seat by-election, on Saturday.