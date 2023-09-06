The family also hopes everyone will stop forwarding any inappropriate post related to Goh’s alleged passing.

KUALA LUMPUR: Veteran TV3 newscaster Raymond Goh is still alive and receiving treatment at a hospital in Petaling Jaya, his family clarified today.

In a statement, the family also said that rumours and reports widely shared on social media that he had passed away were false.

The family also requested the cooperation of everyone in removing or refraining from sharing any fake news, inappropriate pictures or posts related to Goh’s alleged passing.

“We urge all individuals and media outlets to verify their facts before disseminating any news,” the statement added.

The family also said they will provide updates on Goh’s condition through official statements to keep everyone informed.

They appreciated the love and support that he has received over the past week and asked all parties to continue to pray for his well-being, said the statement.

The newscaster was reported to be in critical condition after suffering a stroke and is currently being treated at a hospital. in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Goh, whose Muslim name is Zaman Goh, has more than 30 years of experience and also trains individuals on how to speak well.