SIBU: Sarawak deputy education, innovation and talent development minister Dr Annuar Rapaee, who is a cardiologist, went to the aid of a woman having a medical emergency onboard a Malaysian Airlines flight today.

The incident happened when the Nangka state assemblyman and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president was travelling as a passenger on MAS flight MH2521 from Kuching to Kuala Lumpur today.

He immediately responded to a mid-flight announcement by a flight attendant who had asked whether there was any doctor onboard.

After introducing himself and having his identity confirmed, Annuar was brought to a woman passenger who was having breathing difficulties.

“The woman was having an asthma attack. She needed an inhaler or nebuliser and luckily a passenger had an inhaler,” the cardiologist shared in a Facebook post today.

However, after a few puffs of the inhaler, the woman still had breathing difficulties.

Luckily, her situation was rectified with the use of a nebuliser from the emergency kits onboard the MAS flight.

Annuar praised the airline for having the foresight to have such medical supplies onboard.

“After that, I had to make four copies of the medical report. Thankfully, she arrived at KLIA safely.”

The comment section of his Facebook post was subsequently flooded with praise from netizens.