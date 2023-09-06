S Nagendren is said to have caused the death of one-year-old Hayder Mukhriz Abdul Fatah on Aug 26 at a flat in Butterworth.

BUTTERWORTH: A security guard was charged in the magistrates’ court here today with the murder of a one-year-old baby, believed to be his lover’s son, in an incident last month.

S Nagendren, 34, nodded to indicate he understood the charge. No plea was recorded as murder cases come under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge sheet, Nagendren was alleged to have caused the death of one-year-old Hayder Mukhriz Abdul Fatah between 6.25pm on Aug 23 and 4.50pm on Aug 26 at Pangsapuri Ampang Jajar here.

The case was handled by deputy public prosecutor Asma Amira Shahidani while the accused was unrepresented.

Magistrate Nur Fatin Farid fixed March 6, 2024, for mention pending the chemistry and post-mortem reports.

The media previously reported that police had arrested a teenage girl, her boyfriend and seven others to assist in investigations into the death of a boy who received treatment at the Seberang Jaya Hospital as a suspected victim of abuse.