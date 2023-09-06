Azlan Ibrahim was also charged with failing to reveal his Facebook password when requested by a police officer.

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was sentenced to six months in prison and fined RM10,000 or three months’ jail in default by the sessions court here today after he pleaded guilty to posting an offensive message against the sultan of Selangor and failing to provide his Facebook password.

Judge N Priscilla Hemamalini ordered Azlan Ibrahim, 47, to start serving the prison sentence from today.

Earlier, before the proceedings, Azlan, who was wearing a jacket and black skullcap was seen reading the Quran in the public gallery.

Azlan was accused of posting an offensive message against the sultan on his Facebook page on Aug 28 under the profile of one “Iman Mustaqim”, with the intention of causing annoyance to another person.

The post was later viewed at the Bukit Aman criminal investigation department here at 11.37am on Aug 29.

He was charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, which is punishable by a fine of up to RM50,000 or a maximum prison term of one year or both, and a fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence persists after conviction.

Azlan was also charged with failing to reveal his Facebook password when requested by a police officer at the Dang Wangi police headquarters here at 11.25am on Aug 31.

He was charged under Section 249 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, which is punishable by a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a prison term of up to two years or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Abdul Malik Ayob requested a prison sentence and stiff fine, taking into account the seriousness of the offence, in causing public anger and disrupting the harmony of the country.

“His actions of posting offensive messages insulting the sultan of Selangor has caused anger among Malaysians. His refusal to reveal his Facebook password when asked to do so by the police officer shows that he does not want to cooperate with the authorities.

“The sultan is a symbol of national unity and the accused’s actions of belittling the sovereignty of the Malay sultans can jeopardise the stability, harmony and security of the nation,” said Malik, who conducted the case with DPP Nor Azizah Aling.

Azlan, who was unrepresented, appealed for a lighter sentence as he was unemployed and caring for an ailing mother back in his village and was also helping his blind uncle seek treatment at a hospital.