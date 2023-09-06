The Dewan Negara president warns the public not to fall for calls or messages impersonating him.

PETALING JAYA: The Telegram account of Dewan Negara president Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has been hacked.

Wan Junaidi said his account had been compromised by irresponsible parties over the past few days, and urged the public to ignore any of its messages.

“I would like to remind the public not to be deceived by calls or messages impersonating me, especially if they involve financial matters or appointments to meet,” he said in a statement today.

“Anyone who receives such messages or calls may contact my office at 03 2601 7610 for further verification.

“I am deeply disappointed by the actions of these irresponsible hackers and hope that the public will not easily fall victim to such scams.”

Wan Junaidi also advised the people to be more vigilant against fraud schemes on social media platforms and to report hacking incidents to the authorities.