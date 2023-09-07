A man had earlier told police his 25-year-old son had been kidnapped by acquaintances.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested four men in connection with the abduction of a man found dead near a petrol station in Batu 14 Puchong, Selangor, yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the suspects were arrested after a report was lodged by a man who claimed his 25-year-old son was abducted by a group of men known to the victim at Kampung Muhibbah in Bukit Jalil, Cheras, on Monday.

Following that, he said, the police investigation led to the discovery of the body at 12.55am yesterday.

“This then led to the arrest of the four men, aged 27 to 35, who have previous convictions for drug-related offences,” he said.

The suspects have been remanded until Sept 10 for investigation under Section 365 of the Penal Code for kidnapping.

Allaudeen said the police were looking for two more suspects to help in the investigation.