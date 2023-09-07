The DAP secretary-general says component parties may differ as long as they do not fight.

PETALING JAYA: Differences of opinion are common in politics and will not necessarily lead to fights among the unity government’s component parties, says DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook.

Loke said the people should not be diverted by political issues, as the unity government’s focus now is on the nation’s development in ensuring the people’s well-being and economic progress.

“In any political cooperation, there are issues and differences, which is common.

“Differences of opinion are fine, as they will not lead to any fights (among the parties),” he told reporters after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation for the construction of the Kluang Heritage Railway Linear Park in Johor.

His comment follows recent exchanges among the unity government’s component parties, especially between Umno and DAP.

Last week, Umno Supreme Council member Nur Jazlan Mohamed told DAP to drop its “Malaysian Malaysia” slogan from its party constitution if it wanted to gain Malay support.

Loke rejected Nur Jazlan’s suggestion, saying he had clarified the provisions in DAP’s constitution, which had caused some concern among Malays, with the unity government leaders after the general election in November.

Loke also urged former attorney-general (AG) Idrus Harun to explain the decision to seek a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) for deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in his Yayasan Akalbudi corruption case.

In response, Nur Jazlan told DAP to be fair to Zahid, given that Loke did not seek any explanation from former AG Tommy Thomas for dropping a corruption case involving Lim Guan Eng in 2018.

At today’s MoU signing ceremony, Loke, who is also the transport minister, said the construction of the Gemas-Johor Bahru electrified double-tracking rail project was 92% complete.

He said the project, delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is set to begin operations in 2025.