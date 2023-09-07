Yuslaini Azmi says court proceedings took a toll on her mental health.

PETALING JAYA: A former Amanah assemblyman accused of outraging the modesty of a Terengganu PKR member has been granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA), a decision that has left the alleged victim deflated.

Earlier, Malaysiakini reported that the Shah Alam magistrates’ court granted Faiz Fadzil a DNAA after the prosecution applied for the charge to be withdrawn.

The former Permatang Pasir assemblyman had claimed trial in 2021 over accusations that he had used criminal force to outrage the modesty of the activist.

The offence was alleged to have taken place when they were in a car travelling from Sunway Pyramid shopping mall to Subang Jaya.

The alleged victim, Yuslaini Azmi, said she and her lawyers were left stunned by the court’s decision as she claimed they had successfully proven a prima facie case.

“There’s no justice in this country anymore. I’m broken,” Yuslaini, a former Batu PKR Youth secretary, told FMT.

She said the court proceedings took a toll on her mental health.

Yuslaini was also accused of wanting to politicise the case so that she could be given a position in PKR.

“The last time I was called by the investigating officer in Subang, he asked me if I reported the case because I wanted to be a ‘homewrecker’.”

She also alleged that Faiz had used her mental illness against her in court.

According to Yuslaini, the accused had applied to withdraw the case, but she has not received any letter about it.

While Yuslaini was disappointed to hear about Faiz’s DNAA, she said she plans to let the case go and focus on pursuing her master’s in psychology instead.

“I don’t want to think about the case anymore.

“If I keep thinking about this complicated situation, it (ruins) my mental health. I don’t want to suffer anymore.”