Azhar Yusoff is accused of receiving sums ranging from RM100 to RM5,600 from four parties in exchange for protecting them from legal action.

PETALING JAYA: A former Temerloh district police chief has pleaded not guilty to 46 charges for accepting bribes totalling RM70,600 between 2019 and 2022.

Azhar Yusoff, 53, was accused of receiving bribes ranging from RM100 to RM5,600 from four different parties as an incentive to protect them from legal action for various offences.

According to Sinar Harian, the transactions were allegedly made between March 7, 2019, and Sept 22, 2022 through online money transfers to his bank accounts.

Azhar was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of imprisonment for up to two years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

He was also charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act.

If convicted, he will face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribes or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Kuantan sessions court judge Ahmad Zamzani Zain set Nov 15 for the next mention and granted Azhar bail of RM25,000 in one surety.

MACC deputy public prosecutors Ahmad Feisal Azmi, Rasyidah Murni Azmi and Rifah Izzati Mutalif prosecuted, and Azhar was represented by Bob S Arumugam and Najib Zakaria.