SERDANG: The government is restricting the sale of local white rice to 100kg per customer with immediate effect.

The director-general of the agriculture and food security ministry’s padi and rice regulatory division, Azman Mahmood, said the move was aimed at addressing disruptions in the rice supply market.

He said some traders were found buying up to 7,000kg of local white rice.

“That’s why we are implementing this restriction starting from today,” he told reporters at the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute headquarters here.

