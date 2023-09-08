The economy minister says some pre-Covid plans may have been rendered obsolete by the pandemic.

KUALA LUMPUR: The 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) must be evaluated in its entirety because some pre-Covid plans may have been rendered obsolete by the pandemic, economy minister Rafizi Ramli said.

“We are now in the 12MP (2021-2025). If before this, the mid-term review was only to evaluate its performance, this time the mid-term review will be unique because of two things,” he said in a video clip posted on his Facebook page today.

First, he said, the pandemic rendered many changes and some plans made before the pandemic are now obsolete.

“It will be as if this mid-term review will be a new plan for the country,” he said.

Rafizi also said the mid-term review, to be tabled by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament next week, will be within the Madani economy policy framework with dual targets.

He said the government wants to raise the ceiling value of the economy, which means higher wages, better technology and value content.

“These will improve the economic performance of the country,” he said, adding that the other target is to raise the floor level of the economy.

“We want to make sure that if our economy grows more rapidly and there is more wealth produced from this economic growth, the distribution is fair to all,” he said.

“Although it may not be as grand as previously, money is distributed to the people, such as the progressive wage policy.”

Rafizi said he is confident that if the matter is properly reviewed, it will give clarity to all Malaysians.

The 12MP, themed “Resetting the Economy; Strengthening Security, Well-Being and Inclusivity; and Advancing Sustainability”, was presented by former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Sept 27, 2021, with an estimated development allocation of RM400 billion.