Human resources minister V Sivakumar said employers have faced problems such as shortage of workers for over 14 years.

KLANG: The government has decided to allow the hiring of 7,500 foreign workers for barbershops, textile stores and goldsmiths.

Human resources minister V Sivakumar said the reopening of the intake of foreign workers was based on current needs.

“These three sub-sectors are traditionally for the Indian community. They faced problems such as shortage of workers for over 14 years and many have had to shut down or are on the verge of closing if they cannot recruit foreign workers.

“For a start, we (the ministry) will approve a quota of 7,500 workers and we will try to solve the problems faced by businesses that are critically affected first,” he told reporters.

Sivakumar said this measure will also put a stop to the practice of employers recruiting foreigners without valid employment documents, adding that his ministry is aware such practice could lead to issues like exploitation and forced labour.

He said the domestic trade and cost of living ministry, as the regulatory agency, will need to streamline the quota details.

On Monday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government had approved part of the applications for the recruitment of foreign workers for the three sectors, which had been frozen.