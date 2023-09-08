PETALING JAYA: A minister’s bodyguards have been accused of harassing female news reporters at two separate ceramahs in Taman Anggerik and Taman Dahlia, in Pulai, Johor, on Tuesday.

“A photographer was also pushed by security personnel while taking pictures during the press conference,” said Johor Media Club president Fauzi Ishak in a statement.

He said security personnel had obstructed reporters during a press conference by home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, which included touching the hand of a female reporter while she was recording the event.

Another female reporter was also repeatedly pinched in the back by Saifuddin’s bodyguards, and she was recorded screaming “Don’t touch me”, the statement said.

Fauzi said these actions could be considered as sexual harassment because they made the reporters feel uncomfortable and threatened.

He said the media should be given the opportunity and space to carry out their duties, and such incidents should not have occurred in the first place.