For some, the cost of living and daily problems are of more importance than the Ahmad Zahid Hamidi court case.

JOHOR BAHRU: Voters in Pulai are more concerned about their well-being, including the price of goods and the conditions of schools, than they are about the Ahmad Zahid Hamidi court case.

For cendol seller Ali Baba Bacha Maidin there were far more important issues than the Umno president being granted a discharge, bringing to a halt a four-year-long trial on charges of corruption, embezzlement and abuse of power.

The increase in cost of goods was among the issues considered to be more important.

“It’s something that we have to deal with on our own. There’s no point getting into politics,” the 54-year-old told FMT.

Ali was also not going to question the alliance between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional, despite the coalitions being at odds with one another in the past.

“That’s the government’s business. We are just here to vote. We couldn’t care less about politics,” said Ali.

Ngoo Choon Lai, 66, said he did not follow Zahid’s trial.

For him, Putrajaya’s announcement that they wanted to repair toilets and the run-down school buildings was music to his ears.

“If he can see to it that the schools get repaired, he gets the vote. The rest is inconsequential.”

Another constituent who did not wish to be identified said the outcome of Zahid’s trial did not affect her support for PH.

“I’m still voting PH. The Zahid court case has no bearing (on how I will vote), it’s a small matter,” the businesswoman said.

Zahid was recently granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal on all 47 charges involving corruption, criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

He had been accused of embezzling millions of ringgit from his foundation, Yayasan Akalbudi, and accepting bribes for various projects during his tenure as the home minister between 2013 and 2018.

Analysts have previously said that they expect PH to retain the Pulai parliamentary seat although with a lower majority, based on the current trend of a low voter turnout at by-elections.

The Pulai seat fell vacant following the death of Salahuddin Ayub in July.