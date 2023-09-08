Transport minister Loke Siew Fook says the special task force will investigate the allegations and recommend ways to increase transparency in the road transport department.

PETALING JAYA: A special task force has been established to investigate potential mismanagement allegations within the road transport department (JPJ) after documents emerged alleging a fiddle in high-value number plates.

The task force would also recommend improvements that could be made to enhance transparency in the number plates registration process, said transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

His statement came after documents came to light showing high-value number plates being illegally deregistered and registered again in the JPJ system. Some of the plates were being sold at lucrative prices, the document alleged.

Separately, Bernama reported earlier today that JPJ had collected over RM20 million from the sale of the special “M_M” series with number plates bearing the prefix M and suffix M which were offered in conjunction with this year’s National Day celebrations.

JPJ said the registration plate M1M fetched the highest bid at RM622,000, followed by M5M at RM500,000.

Loke said in his statement that the task force would be led by the ministry’s integrity unit.

“I also instructed JPJ to improve the JPJeBid system, which is experiencing capacity constraints during peak hours.”