PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s unemployment rate remained at 3.4% in July, according to the statistics department.

In its monthly workforce statistics, the department said the number of unemployed people had declined from 581,700 in June to 579,200 in July.

Chief Statistician Uzir Mahidin said Malaysia’s labour market is seen to continue expanding moderately, recording a steady increase in the number of employed people.

“The workforce in July improved by 0.1% to 16.91 million people, compared with 16.89 million people in June,” he said.

Uzir said July’s workforce participation rate was 70.1%, compared with 70% in June.

He added that employment in the services sector remained on an upward trend, mainly in food and beverage services, wholesale and retail trade, as well as transportation and storage activities.

Likewise, the number of employed persons in the construction, and mining and quarrying sectors also remained on a positive trend, while the manufacturing and agricultural sectors recorded marginal declines in July.

The inactively unemployed, or those who believed that there were no jobs available, registered a 0.3% decline to 114,500 people from 114,800 people in June.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for youths aged 15 to 24 in July was 10.9%, which makes up 311,200 youths, compared with 11%, or 312,400 youths, in June.

The unemployment rate for youths aged 15 to 30 in July was 6.8%, or 444,800 youths, compared with June when it was 6.9%, or 446,800 youths.