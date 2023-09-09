Six of the students have been admitted to the Ampang Hospital and their condition is reported to be stable.

KUALA LUMPUR: A group of 21 secondary school students and 10 teachers were stung by wasps while hiking at a resort in Sungai Lepoh, Hulu Langat, near here today.

A Civil Defence Force spokesman said the incident happened at 1.50pm.

Six students were rushed to the Ampang Hospital. Another 25 students and teachers were sent to the Batu 14 health clinic in Hulu Langat for further treatment.

The six students who were admitted are reported to be in stable condition.

Those who were stung received first aid at the location of the incident from paramedics who went to the scene.

A group of 133 students and 10 teachers, from a secondary school in Shah Alam, had gone to the resort for a leadership camp yesterday.