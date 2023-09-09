The review is necessary to evaluate the achievements of the five-year plan over the past two years.

KUALA LUMPUR: The six-day special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat, slated to begin on Monday, will focus on the tabling of the mid-term review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The review was carried out to evaluate the achievements of the five-year plan in its first two years (2021-2022) and the direction for the next three years (2023-2025).

The plan had hoped to achieve a sustainable, prosperous and high-income nation, taking into account domestic challenges and global trends.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the tabling of the mid-term review is scheduled for 10am on Monday, with no afternoon sitting.

The debate will start on Tuesday and will last until Thursday. Replies by ministers are slated for Sept 18 and Sept 19.

On June 19, a special meeting of the prime minister with Cabinet ministers and secretaries-general of ministries on the mid-term review agreed that all parties needed to move as a team to expedite the implementation of planned reforms and economic initiatives.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, in a Facebook post, said the special sitting is intended to discuss the new direction for the plan. This is necessary to ensure the country’s economy remains robust and is on the right track towards achieving the Malaysia Madani agenda.

According to economy minister Rafizi Ramli, the 12MP needs to be evaluated in its entirety because the assumptions for it were made prior to the devastating Covid-19 pandemic (from 2020 to 2022). This had rendered a number of things obsolete.

The 12MP was tabled by the 9th prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on Sept 27, 2021, with an estimated development allocation of RM400 billion.