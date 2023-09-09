She says she will prioritise the welfare of public healthcare workers.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association has elected a new president, Dr Azizan Abdul Aziz, who says she will prioritise the wellbeing of public healthcare doctors.

“The wellbeing of doctors and, by extension, all healthcare workers in the public healthcare system should be treated as a priority to ensure the highest quality of care is maintained.

“Public healthcare is unlike other civil service departments as healthcare workers often work extra hours, putting the needs of the patients first,” she was reported as saying by Malaysiakini.

Azizan replaces Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai, who completed his tenure as president of the association yesterday.

Azizan has also promised to look into a number of issues plaguing the nation’s healthcare system, including the contract doctor issue, patient overcrowding, staff shortages, and pay and conditions.

“I am looking forward to engaging with the health ministry to resolve these issues.

“We also hope to get an update from the ministry soon on the implementation of healthcare reforms planned under the health white paper,” she said.

Azizan graduated with a medical degree from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in 1986. She served in both public and private hospitals, and became a general practitioner in 1999.