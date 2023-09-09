Ramkarpal Singh of DAP says Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional need a turnout of 70% or more to ensure victory in Pulai and Simpang Jeram.

PULAI: With hours remaining before polling begins in Pulai, a Pakatan Harapan leader has urged voters residing outside Johor, especially those in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, to return home to cast their ballots tomorrow.

Ramkarpal Singh of DAP said that a voter turnout of 70% or more was needed to ensure victory for the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional alliance in the Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state seat.

He said the opposition Perikatan Nasional would be hoping for a voter turnout of less than 65% because with that percentage they can win,” he said in an election ceramah in Taman Anggerik here.

The best way to honour their former MP and state assemblyman, the late Salahuddin Ayub, was for PH to retain both seats, he said. Salahuddin’s death in July triggered the by-elections to be held tomorrow

Ramkarpal, who is DAP legal bureau chairman, said a victory in Pulai was crucial as it would allow the unity government to maintain its two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Right now we have 147 MPs so we need to ensure that we win Pulai to maintain our two-thirds,” he said.

Yesterday, it was reported that only two postal votes have been received from Malaysians in Singapore for the two state by-elections.

The PH candidate in Pulai, Suhaizan Kaiat, said that some 30% of the 166,653 registered voters were based in Singapore.

The Pulai by-election is contested by Suhaizan, Zulkifli Jaafar of PN and independent candidate Samsudin Fauzi. In Simpang Jeram, Nazri Abdul Rahman faces PN’s Dr Mazri Yahya. and independent S Jeganathan.