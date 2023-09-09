Deputy inspector-general of police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay says it is over the ex-prime minister’s statements that allegedly contain 3R elements.

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have opened two investigation papers against former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin over his statement allegedly containing 3R (religion, royalty and race) elements while campaigning for Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police will call the PN chairman on Sept 12 to record his statement.

“Two IPs (investigation papers) were opened against Muhyiddin following his statements (regarding) ‘fatwas’ and the Malays losing power.” he told reporters after inspecting the voting process for the Pulai parliamentary seat at the Maktab Sultan Abu Bakar polling centre here.

Ayob Khan said, currently, no new investigation papers involving other political party leaders have been opened regarding the 3R issue.

Last Saturday, Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, allegedly issued a statement that it was ‘haram’ to vote for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaizan Kaiat. He said this during his talk at Dataran Utama Kempas, here.

The Pagoh MP is also reported to have issued a statement claiming that the Malays lost power, adding that the current government does not seem to understand the problems faced by the Malays.

On Monday, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said the police opened investigation papers against Muhyiddin under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code for allegedly issuing a statement that created public fear and anxiety and also under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the investigation into PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, Ayob Khan said the police had completed the investigations and had submitted the investigation papers to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action.

He also reminded political leaders and the community against issuing any statements related to 3R, including when campaigning for the Pelangai state seat by-election in Pahang at the end of this month.

“Police are always monitoring all social media platforms, if there is any then we will open an investigation paper but once they have been investigated, arrested, charged and punished, only then will they be asking for sympathy and so on,” he said.