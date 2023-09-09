The former prime minister says Umno is now focussed on championing the cause of its president, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

JOHOR BAHRU: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has urged Umno supporters to back Perikatan Nasional at the by-elections tomorrow as the party could no longer be revived.

The former prime minister also said voters should back the opposition if they did not wish to continue being duped by Umno, a party which was now focussed on championing the cause of its president, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“Umno is no longer fighting for the Malays, Chinese and Indians but is now limited to freeing Zahid,” he said, referring to the deputy prime minister’s corruption case in which he was recently granted a discharge.

“So reject Umno, vote for PN,” he said at a ceremah in Pulai tonight.

The former Langkawi MP also said that non-Malay voters need not fear PN as they would not be cast aside.

He said Malays were not cruel but a considerate people who upheld the rule of law, although they were a few “thieves” in the community.

Voters in Pulai and Simpang Jeram will head to the polls tomorrow to elect a new MP and state assemblyman following the death of Salahuddin Ayub in July.