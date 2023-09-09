Nevertheless, Abdul Ghani Salleh hopes that the targeted 70% voter turnout can be achieved when polling stations close at 6pm.

PETALING JAYA: The voter turnout in the Pulai parliamentary by-election has been relatively low due to the rain, says Election Commission (EC) chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh.

According to the EC, as of 3pm, the turnout for Pulai and the Simpang Jeram state seat were 38% and 51%, respectively.

Ghani said the voting process in the two by-elections is smooth, with no untoward incidents, Bernama reported.

He was also hopeful that the targeted 70% voter turnout could be achieved when polling stations close at 6pm.

“So far, we have seen that most of the voters who went out to vote were from the older demographic. Perhaps young people may vote in the afternoon,” he said at a press conference after reviewing the voting process at SMK Taman Bukit Indah in Johor Bahru.

Ghani urged voters to go out and fulfil their responsibilities, considering that the weather conditions have improved since this morning.

Based on the latest data released by the EC yesterday, Pulai has 165,509 eligible voters while Simpang Jeram has 40,301.

The Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections were called following the death of Salahuddin Ayub who was the elected representative in both seats.

Salahuddin, who was Amanah deputy president, died on July 23 after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Both by-elections are three-cornered contests between Pakatan Harapan, Perikatan Nasional and independent candidates.