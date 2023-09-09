Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh says weekend courses will be useful to fully employed individuals who want to upskill.

PETALING JAYA: Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) courses must be offered on weekends to attract more youths.

Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh said this was essential as many youths are entering the gig economy, Bernama reported.

Holding courses during weekends will increase participation by fully employed individuals who want to upskill through the TVET programme, she added.

Speaking at the launch of Malaysia Career and Training Fair in Kuala Lumpur today, Yeoh said many ministries were providing TVET packages but more youths must be encouraged to enrol in them.

Yeoh said career fairs were important to provide information on the opportunities provided by the government.

She said her ministry was focusing on empowering youths with skills that can provide an income.

One of these is the KLAS Renang programme which provides free swimming lessons for B40 youths and a career for former swimmers, she added.

The career fair saw the participation of more than 200 exhibitors, consisting of employers, training providers, universities and colleges.